Worldly kitty claws its way back after three years missing

An adventurous cat feared dead for three years has miraculously been found to the shock of a very thankful family.

Three years after running away from home Willow the cat is now back with six-year-old Logan Beynon and his family.

In 2017 the tabby cat slipped away from the then St Albans Park family's home.

Owner Jess Millar, Logan's mum, said she feared the now five-year-old cat had died.

"I got her off my friend ... it was a present for (Logan's) second birthday," Ms Millar said.

"After a year and a half she just didn't come home for dinner one night.

A cat missing for three years from its St Abans Park family has been reunited after being found at Point Henry. Owner Jess Millar and cat Willow. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

"Every day my son would come home and look for her. He was very attached."

Ms Millar said she doorknocked all houses in her street, went to Geelong Animal Welfare Society (GAWS) for a couple of weeks searching for Willow and also put up ads on Facebook calling for information.

"Cats often will run away to die rather than die at home so I wasn't sure if she'd run off to die or if she'd been hit by a car or been taken by someone.

"I told my son she had gone on a really big adventure and she was having too much fun and she didn't want to come home."

Fast forward three years and Willow was found in late January frolicking in land at Point Henry about 10 kilometres from where she went missing.

"A couple of weeks ago I got a call from GAWS saying someone had caught her, handed her in and they'd scanned her microchip.

"I don't think she's been out on her own for three years. I feel like someone has been looking after her."

Ms Millar said owners should have their pets microchipped and update details to ensure other reunions are possible.

