World wide climate rally

RISE for Climate, a worldwide annual day of action, is coming up on Saturday, September 8 in Tweed Heads.

Organised by 350.org, local organisations including Zero Emissions Byron, COREM, Stop Adani Byron Shire, FLAC, RePower Byron Shire and Enova Community Energy will be taking part in the rally.

The global day of action will see rallies taking place around the world, including Australian capital cities.

"Our collective purpose is to demand our local leaders commit to building a fossil free world that puts people and justice before profits,” said president of Mullum Cares Sasha Mainsbridge, who is part of the organising committee.

"The state is in the grip of one of its most severe droughts. Wild fires and heatwaves are happening in the northern hemisphere. Climate change is happening.

"It's time for a fast and fair transition to 100% renewable energy.

"By 2020 net greenhouse gas emissions must begin to fall globally in order to mitigate the climate crisis.

"In the days following the worldwide rallies, cities, states, businesses and civil society from around the world are gathering in California for the Global Climate Action Summit.

"The Summit has invited every mayor, governor, and local leader in the world, whether they're at the summit or not, to make a bold climate commitment to help the world reach the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

"The Northern Rivers and Gold Coast "Rise for Climate” rally is an opportunity for concerned citizens to come together and demand a fast, fair and just transition to 100% renewable energy and an immediate end to new fossil fuel projects.

"Our Rise for Climate rally will take place from 11am-3pm on Saturday, September 8 at the Anzac Memorial precinct, Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads- near the Wharf Street- Bay Street corner.

"There will be a street march, an assembly with speakers and musical entertainment.”

Register at https://action network.org/events/rise-for -climate-rally-and-street- march.