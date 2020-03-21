Menu
World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 10:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

