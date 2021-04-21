World reacts with shock to Floyd verdict

The world is reacting with shock to the verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murder and manslaughter of George Floyd - after he was found guilty on all three counts.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about 10 hours before arriving at a unanimous verdict, finding Chauvin guilty on all three counts: second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

That means he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years, though the guidelines for an offender with no criminal record suggest a sentence of about 12.5 years.

There were wild celebrations outside the court as new dropped and while the sentencing phase of the trial is still to come, many around the world have reacted with joy to the verdict, saying that justice had been served.

Chauvin was found guilty on ALL CHARGES



✊🏿 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 20, 2021

Thank Christ — Scott Dooley (@scottdools) April 20, 2021

BREAKING: Police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd. On all counts.

Justice is done. pic.twitter.com/Bh34ZZzP7d — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2021

This is accountability. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 20, 2021

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump hailed the conviction as a "turning point in history" for the deeply divided United States.

"Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family," tweeted Crump, the Floyd family lawyer, as Derek Chauvin was found guilty in a unanimous decision by a Minneapolis jury.

"This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"

Guilty. Justice served. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 20, 2021

Now, everyone call it “the murder of George Floyd.” — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 20, 2021

A person reacts after the guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Photo by @ReutersBarriapic.twitter.com/Yx1FiyCtsS — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) April 20, 2021

Others said there was no cause for celebration, adding that it won't bring Mr Floyd back and that it changes nothing about racism in America.

Nothing will bring George Floyd back to life. There’s nothing to celebrate in a jury doing its job in finding Derek Chauvin guilty. But in a country where police are rarely held criminally liable for murdering people, especially Black and brown people, this moment matters. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 20, 2021

It’s not just Derek Chauvin who was found guilty. Our entire criminal justice system is indicted. This verdict won’t bring back Freddie. Or Trayvon. Or Breonna. Or George. Until the agents of our government stop murdering Black people, there is very little to celebrate. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) April 20, 2021

While I’m heartened by this verdict and believe it’s an important step towards accountability, we must remember that this verdict is not true justice. True justice would mean that George Floyd would have walked away from that encounter alive. pic.twitter.com/CBkJvXbQZP — Sen. Stewart-Cousins (@AndreaSCousins) April 20, 2021

Former President Barack Obama said that today "a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing".

"But if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict," he said.

However, the verdict has not pleased everyone. Even before the verdict came in, conservative commentators were questioning the fairness of the legal process.

It is fully insane that the president of the United States seeks to address the nation in the aftermath of individual criminal justice cases, but this is the new normal and has been since Ferguson https://t.co/nGnO8LiHVo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2021

Jury finds Chauvin guilty on all counts, appeal will be immediate — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2021

Totally convinced the verdict was solely based on evidence and not the threat of massive nationwide riots. Who would doubt it? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 20, 2021

The mob, led by Democrats at the highest level, successfully intimidated the jury into getting the result they wanted before the trial started — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 20, 2021

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement that a verdict had been reached, President Joe Biden called for the "right" decision in the racially charged trial.

Wild celebrations outside the court

In Minneapolis, where the trial took place, there were scenes of wild celebration following the verdict.

Amid fears of unrest, National Guard troops have been deployed in Minneapolis and Washington, the nation's capital.

Minneapolis has been the scene of nightly protests since Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot dead in a suburb of the Minnesota city on April 11 by a white policewoman.

In Washington, the National Guard said some 250 troops were being deployed "to support local law enforcement" in response to potential demonstrations.

Originally published as World reacts with shock to Floyd verdict