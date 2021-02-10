Venus Williams may have crashed out of the Australian Open but the world has reacted as she continued on despite a brutal blow.

Venus Williams has crashed out of the Australian Open in a 6-1 6-0 loss but the veteran has won hearts all over again for her brave performance.

It was the 40-year-old's record 21st Australian Open campaign but after rolling her ankle late in the first set, she played out the rest of the match, despite being steamrolled by Italian qualifier Sara Errani.

The seven-time grand slam winner has only retired hurt once in her 350 match career at the major events and didn't want to make it a second.

It came while Venus was down 5-1 in the first set when she approached the net and rolled her ankle, screaming in agony and requiring medical attention.

The American had her ankle strapped as she cut a dejected figure, but decided to gamely fight on.

Williams, who also had strapping to her left knee reapplied, was noticeably hampered and could barely exert force on serve as the match petered out.

"I'm not happy to win like that," Errani, ranked 134, said. "I'm so sad for her. It isn't easy playing someone injured."

While Errani won easily, social media was all about Venus as she added to her legend with the incredible performance.

An amazing 27 years after making her professional debut, two-time Australian Open finalist Williams had beaten Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the first round.

Errani next plays Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan who upset eighth seed Bianca Andreescu.

She will also be able to cheer her sister Serena on as the 23-time grand slam winner easily defeated Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0.

Originally published as World raves for Venus' incredible bravery