World mourns star’s tragic death

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert was tragically killed at the age of 22 in a horrendous crash during a race at the Belgian GP.

Frenchman Hubert was competing in an F2 race following the main F1 qualifying and died as a result of his injuries following a sickening 240km/h collision at the famous Eau Rogue turn at Spa, The Sun reports.

The shocking incident happened on the second lap of the F2 race just after F1 qualifying had finished. Hubert's car crashed heavily into the barriers and sprung back on to the track and was struck by Juan Manuel Correa, who was travelling behind and had no chance of swerving out of the way.

Correa's car ripped through Hubert's car, splitting it into two pieces.

An FIA statement confirmed Hubert had succumbed to his injuries.

"The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season," a statement read.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.

"The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available.

"The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident."

The motorsport community has been rocked by Hubert's death.

Drivers, commentators and the wider motorsport community were quick to express their condolences on social media after the tragic news was confirmed.

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton paid a heartfelt tribute to Hubert on Instagram and called on fans to better appreciate the dangers of racing.

"God rest your soul Anthoine," Hamilton wrote. "My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your (sic) hugely mistaken.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

"Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams.

"I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's left him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

On Twitter, former F1 star Jenson Button wrote: "Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today's F2 race. Rest in peace Champion."

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Rest in peace Anthoine... ❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 31, 2019

No words. My deepest condolences to Anthoine’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GFg1wHfcRD — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 31, 2019

Can’t believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine pic.twitter.com/ud5U7k4UAQ — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the family of Anthoine Hubert this evening, along with his friends and all at Arden and the F2 Paddock after he passed away as a result of his injuries from a crash today. Juan Manuel Correa is stable and being treated in hospital. Heartbreaking news — David Croft (@CroftyF1) August 31, 2019

What a sad day in motorsport. My sincere condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family and friends. — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) August 31, 2019

All of us at Pirelli feel so incredibly sad to hear the tragic news about Anthoine Hubert, which has just been made official. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, team, and many friends. @FIA_F2 #F2 #Hubert — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 31, 2019

Devastating to hear of the passing of Anthoine Hubert, a life taken too soon! My thoughts are with his friends, family, F2 colleagues and all of those at Arden. Heartbreaking — Clayton Kingman (@ClaytonKingman) August 31, 2019

Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family following this evening’s tragic news. Our thoughts go out to them as well as Arden, Renault and the FIA F2 community at this time. — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 31, 2019

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team, founded and run by Garry Horner, the father of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The official TV feed swiftly cut away from the scene of the accident and there were no replays of the accident. But footage of the crash which later emerged on social media appeared to show Hubert slamming into the barriers on the far side of the circuit before sliding across the track.

Correa then crashed head on into Hubert, whose car appeared to break in two.

The Formula 2 race, which acts as the feeder championship to Formula 1, followed the conclusion of qualifying for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert, who won the GP3 championship last season and had already won twice this year, was part of the Renault Academy.

Hubert is the first person to die at a grand prix since Jules Bianchi succumbed to injuries he suffered at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

