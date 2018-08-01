World rocked by tragic decision

THE world has been rocked by the news golf star Jarrod Lyle has decided to end active treatment in his fight against cancer and begin palliative care.

Lyle's wife Briony posted emotional messages on his Facebook and Instagram accounts where she said his "poor body cannot take any more", informing people he would be leaving hospital and coming home to spend more time with his two daughters Lusi and Gemma as his battle with the terminal illness took a tragic turn.

The 36-year-old has been fighting a third battle with cancer since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year and his condition has deteriorated recently as he partially lost his eyesight and had speech difficulties.

An emotional Adam Scott joined a chorus of Australian golfers sending heartfelt support to Lyle in the wake of the gut-wrenching development.

Speaking at Ohio's Firestone Country Club ahead of the World Golf Championships- Bridgestone Invitational, former world No. 1 Scott said Lyle has been an inspiration for 20 years.

Lyle was first diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager in 1999 and after beating it relapsed in 2012, but fought courageously to return to play professional golf in Australia and on the US Tour.

Lyle will spend as much time with his family as possible.

"I can't imagine being in that position; it's unthinkable," Scott said. "He is one of the best blokes there is. Given all the difficulties he's had since his late teens, he has lived the best life he could with the tough cards he has been dealt.

"He played such good golf while battling illness; he has been through it all.

"His positivity and general demeanour has been so good and so infectious on others. It's a good way to think of how I should live my life.

"It shouldn't have to have something like this to remember that's what it's all about."

Former world No. Jason 1 Day said the news hit him hard given Day's mother Dening was treated for lung cancer last year and his father Alvin died of stomach cancer when Day was young.

"It's hard news to take and it is so unfortunate," Day said. "It puts things in perspective. We are out here trying to compete but at the end of the day there is life and family we need to be there for.

"We all love Jarrod. He's such a good bloke. It's not fair he's going through this."

Lyle was much loved by the entire golf community.

Three-time US Tour winner Marc Leishman was also emotional.

"I'm absolutely gutted for the whole family, Briony and the kids," Leishman said. "It's been a hard road for Jarrod for so long, and he has fought so hard.

"He has always been the life of the party. He is a larger than life character and an inspiration to so many of us."

Sydney native and former Web.com Tour winner Ewan Porter said Lyle's colourful personality was essential as the pair climbed the ranks of American golf together.

"I'm a better man for having Jarrod Lyle in my life," Porter said. "At the Australian Open, he came into the commentary box and even then his spirits were so high.

"The way he has fought through such tumultuous times is such a huge credit to himself and his beautiful family."

South African professional Ernie Els took to Twitter after the news, as did golfer Greg Chalmers and others.

Broadcaster Andy Maher, who has previously interviewed Lyle during his cancer battle, tweeted: "Hearts are breaking at this news. Love to Bri, the girls and the big fella. It's just not f***ing fair."