Workshops of a "sexual nature" moved on

Alina Rylko
1st Jul 2017 1:17 PM Updated: 2:17 PM
Start-up owner Kristin Murray hopes to continue the NEIS program as she launches Womens' Shack in Byron Bay.
JUST days before the Women's Shack was to open at Byron Bay, its "devastated" business owner has been forced to relocate all courses relating to sex.

Business owner Kristin Murray must move on company offshoot, Yonilicious, because it is offering 'sacred' sex teachings at the same Tasman Way premises as her New Enterprise Incentive Scheme start-up.

Last week a NEIS operative cited "serious concerns" over Ms Murray's NEIS eligibility, meaning she could be cut-off from payments, a business administration course and mentoring.

"I saw that you were opening the Woman's Shack on the 3rd of July and delivering your Sex workshops from your NEIS Business location," the letter stated.

Kristin Murray of Byron Bay will open a women's centre in early July.
"As per your NEIS contract you are not allowed to run a business with a sexual nature under the NEIS guidelines.

"This is a breach of your NEIS agreement and would result in me having to exit you from the NEIS program."

Ms Murray said NEIS provided critical support for her start-up and she believed she could avoid the breach by running Yonilicious courses as a separate business.

But that was not the case.

"I was devastated as I'd done two weeks of the course and had things ready to go," Ms Murray said.

"There will be no sex workshops at the Womens' Shack but Yonilicious will still be hosting (workshops) elsewhere.

"The worst thing is that what is taught is life-changing for some women."

When it opens on July 3, Womens' Shack will offer aromatherapy, dance, song circle, community and one-on-one acupuncture, massage, and other workshops, events and support groups.

When Ms Murray finishes the NEIS program next year sex workshops will be back on the menu.

Until then, Yonilicious Journey to the Sexual Self workshops will be hosted at a different location, in association with a different business.

Courses are expected to be held monthly, go for 10 hours, and are $170 for early bird sign-ons.

Contact: kristin.yonilicious@gmail.com, or kristin.murray@womenshack.com, and by phone or text 0468496807.

Topics:  kristin murray neis womens shack yonilicious

