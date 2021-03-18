Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has fallen to his death at a construction site in a shocking workplace accident.
A man has fallen to his death at a construction site in a shocking workplace accident.
News

Worker falls to death at construction site

by Erin Lyons
18th Mar 2021 2:35 PM

A man has died after falling to his death at a construction site in Sydney west.

The 52-year-old man was reportedly abseiling when he fell just after midday on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called about 12.30pm, but he died at the scene.

WorkCover and police have launched an investigation.

The man has not yet been identified.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Worker falls to death at construction site

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sister of murder victim calls for sentencing law reform

        Premium Content Sister of murder victim calls for sentencing law reform

        Crime Eileen Culleton has called for those like the man who raped and murdered her sister to face tougher penalties.

        Closures at Minyon Falls as visitor precinct gets $7M boost

        Premium Content Closures at Minyon Falls as visitor precinct gets $7M boost

        News The work is the first stage of a hinterland trails project.

        Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        News The Northern Coast trio each face multiple cocaine supply charges.

        Cafes and restaurants forced to cut back opening hours

        Premium Content Cafes and restaurants forced to cut back opening hours

        News Is JobSeeker to blame for workers shunning hospitality jobs?