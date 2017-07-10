Work begins on Aquaman sets at Hastings Point

Jason Momoa stars in the movie Aquaman, currently filming on the Gold Coast.

HASTINGS Point Headland will be a hive of activity this week as Aquaman rolls into town.

Installation will begin this week on external sets that will be used for the multi-million dollar film, which tells the origin story of DC Comics superhero Aquaman/Arthur Curry - played by Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

Movie giant Warner Bros was cleared to film at Hastings Point late last month after an emergency meeting of the Tweed Shire Council.

It is expected that the area will be blocked off for at least two months.

This is not the first time a bit of movie magic has been created in the area. Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also filmed scenes in the seaside town last year.

Only time will tell which A-listers will travel south of the border to film on site. Aquaman also stars Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.