Another cheese recall over contamination fears

Woombye Cheese Company has announced the recall of a number of cheeses believed to have recorded positive results for microbial contamination.

A LITTLE more than a week after it recalled a batch of cheese over E.coli fears, a Queensland company has issued another recall for a number of its cheeses, including some that were sold at a recent food festival in Brisbane.

The Woombye Cheese Company confirmed it was recalling a number of batches of its cheese, including a Camembert and brie, as a result of "positive results for microbial contamination".

On July 24, Queensland Department of Health issued an alert to consumers to return Woombye Cheese Company's Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200gm cheese, best before 10.09.18. after it was found to have been contaminated with E.coli.

This latest recall affects products that are available for sale at Fresh Food Markets, Grocers, independent stores and selected IGA stores in NSW and Queensland.

The cheeses in question are: Blackall Gold washed rind 200g, best before 10/09/18; Camembert 200g, best before 09/09/18; Truffle triple cream brie (food service size only, various weights) approx 1.4kg each, best before 17/09/18; and triple cream brie 200g, best before 17/09/18.

There were also 28 units of the Camembert for sale at the Woombye Cheese Company stand at the recent Regional Flavours food event.

"Unfortunately, our most recent food safety tests have recorded further positive results for microbial contamination and we have decided to recall the following products (see image attached)," the statement said.

"The products have been available for sale at fresh food markets, grocers, independent stores and selected IGA stores in NSW and QLD. Although only minimal quantities of these products are in the marketplace, this post and formal further notice is required.

"Note for the Regional Flavours Brisbane Markets held on 21/22 July 18, there were only 28 units of the Camembert 200g Best Before 06.09.18 sold at our stand (note updated best before date since the previous post)

"Food safety is of utmost importance to everything we do at Woombye Cheese and we would like to thank our customers for their amazing support over the years and apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused by this."

For medical advice contact 13 HEALTH (13432584) or for further information phone Woombye Cheese Company on 0413 808 489.