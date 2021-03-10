Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woolworths are experiencing major technical issues.
Woolworths are experiencing major technical issues.
News

Woolies stores hit by national tech glitch

by Evin Priest
10th Mar 2021 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Woolworths is experiencing major technical issues with its self-serve checkout counters across the country, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Multiple customers reported outages at the self-serve kiosks on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Woolworths confirmed the service was temporarily unavailable in many of its stores.

"We've experienced an IT issue at our self-serve check-outs in stores this afternoon," Woolworths told NCA NewsWire in a statement.

Many of Woolworths’ self-serve check-outs are down across the country. Picture: supplied
Many of Woolworths’ self-serve check-outs are down across the country. Picture: supplied

 

"Stores remain open as we can still process transactions through check-outs operated by our team members and through the self-serve check-outs that are still operational.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience."

Woolworths also said "many of our self-serve registers are down, but not all."

Originally published as Woolies stores hit by national tech glitch

editors picks woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 more days of storms and 'unsettled' weather, BOM warns

        Premium Content 4 more days of storms and 'unsettled' weather, BOM warns

        News We're still cleaning up after last night's "crazy" storm, but the severe conditions are not over yet.

        Homeless shelter to be converted into low-income housing

        Premium Content Homeless shelter to be converted into low-income housing

        News Sheraton House will not reopen as a men’s crisis accommodation

        Wedding venues wanted for list of best sites in Northern NSW

        Wedding venues wanted for list of best sites in Northern NSW

        News It does not matter if your venue caters for 50 or 500 people, is at the beach or in...

        The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        Premium Content The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        News It’s hard enough to find a home to buy or rent on the Northern Rivers, let alone...