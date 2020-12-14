Woolies shopper’s ‘disgusting’ rant slammed

A woman has copped major backlash after complaining about the treatment she received when wanting to buy $1300 worth of Woolies gift cards.

A Woolworths customer has been slammed online for comparing a store policy to that of the Holocaust.

The woman, from Leura, NSW, jumped on Woolworths' official Facebook page to complain about a staffer who questioned her purchase of $1300 worth of gift cards.

She explained that she and her husband had visited their local store to buy his clients the vouchers when the employee insisted on calling the manager to approve the purchase.

"The shop attendant told him she needed to check something came back with the Manager who asked us why we were buying so many gift cards," the woman wrote in her post.

"We told her it was non (sic) of her business at first then told her the reason.

"She told us it was due to some scam, what scam I'm paying for the cards to give as gifts as part of promoting the business!"

The furious woman then continued her rant, adding that "last time we checked we live in a democracy but it appears communists run Woolworths".

She then made a "disgusting" comparison leaving Facebook users in shock.

"The lady said she was just doing her job just what the Germans said during the Holocaust."

The woman's post backfired with the majority of the more than 700 comments slamming her "offensive" rant.

"How dare you compare this situation to the holocaust!!!" one Facebook user wrote.

"The staff were looking out FOR YOU, in case YOU were being scammed."

Another shocked user asked the woman, "Did you really just compare information sharing at the point of sale to the holocaust?! Yikes."

Due to the increasing amount of gift card scamming raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, a Woolworths Australia spokesperson said the retailer wants to play its part in reducing harm to consumers from scams.

"In close consultation with the ACCC and government, we have developed a number of measures to reduce the risk of gift card scams impacting our customers," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au

"These measures include alerting customers to the nature of these scams and an escalation protocol to store management for the approval of high value purchases of gift cards."

In a statement to 7News, Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he is "sick and tired of people trivialising and distorting the Holocaust just to make a point".

"This woman should reflect on what kind of person exploits the industrialised extermination of millions of men, women and children in order to protest a store policy," he said.

"Such foolish equations are not only historically inaccurate and extreme but demean the brutal murder of six million Jews and millions of others."

Originally published as Woolies shopper's 'disgusting' rant slammed