Woolies fined for plying people with booze

The Westower Tavern in Ballina and South Tweed Tavern were hit with the fines and banned from operating their pokies for two weeks after Liquor and Gaming NSW found the pubs to be systematically breaching NSW gaming laws, which make it illegal to provide gamblers with free or discounted alcohol.

A Woolworths-owned hospitality group has been fined more than $170,000 after being found to have plied well-known gamblers and high rollers with free alcohol.

Australia's third largest pokie operator, Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group, of which Woolworths owns 75 per cent, has been fined $172,692 after two of its hotels on NSW's north coast were found to be shouting gaming patrons alcohol.

More than 50 of 300 Woolworths-owned venues were inspected, while four venues were formally investigated.

Licensees Andrew Wyeth, Rachel Watts and ALH were found to have breached the Gaming Machines Regulation 2010 and to have "engaged in conduct that had encouraged, or is likely to encourage, the misuse and abuse of gambling activities".

The investigation also found ALH manager Morgan Bensley was not "fit and proper" to associate closely with hoteliers and was banned from working in the industry in NSW for the next five years.

Liquor and Gaming NSW executive director of investigations and enforcement Valerie Griswold said the north coast pubs were engaging in "tactics specifically designed to encourage gambling".

"A system whereby gamblers were given free liquor 'shouts' was captured in daily reporting targets and tied to gaming profits and staff performance," Ms Griswold said.

"Staff were encouraged to seek out regular and high-bidding gamblers for free drinks - a process that was documented and managed through reports and staff emails.

"This practice illegally used alcohol to boost gambling and what it does, essentially, is reduce a person's control of their gambling."

The hefty fine and the two-week ban on pokie operations at the venues would incur a significant loss and the authority said the fine and penalty were a reflection of the seriousness of the breach.

