Woolies announces new shopping hour

by Alex Turner-Cohen
29th Mar 2020 3:01 PM

Woolworths has announced it is now dedicating two weekly shopping periods to emergency services and healthcare workers, in recognition of their difficult work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant is following in the footsteps of Coles, after it was announced on Tuesday that there would be a "community hour" for medical workers.

Woolworths announced today that in addition to its 7am-8am shopping window for senior citizens and people with disabilities, it is now offering the same window on Tuesday and Thursday for emergency services and healthcare workers.

Woolworths is also implementing new safety measures, which include rotating checkout service operators every two hours to limit interactions.

From now on, customers will also be asked to bag their own goods, in compliance with social distancing measures.

"The safety and health of our teams and customers remains our top priority as we continue to support the essential food and grocery needs of the Australian community," Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters said.

Supermarket social distancing markings in Woolworths Torquay. Picture: Alison Wynd
Supermarket social distancing markings in Woolworths Torquay. Picture: Alison Wynd

Woolworths has already introduced plexiglass screens at tills and a store greeter whose duties include sanitising shopping baskets and trolleys.

The retailer previously announced it would be closing some self-service and express check-outs to ensure there was at least 1.5 metres between customers.

It said it would also be encouraging shoppers to use the tap-and-pay payment system rather than cash.

"Our social distancing measures have been well received by our customers and team members to date and we're grateful for the community support of this important public health effort," Ms Peters said.

"We thank our customers for their understanding as we work through these challenging times together."

