Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
After what seems like weeks of bad weather, the sun will make an appearance this week. Photo John Grainger
After what seems like weeks of bad weather, the sun will make an appearance this week. Photo John Grainger
News

WOOHOO: Five days of sunshine ahead

Cathy Adams
23rd Mar 2021 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

What is that yellow symbol on the weather map?

It pokes out from behind a cloud on Wednesday, before revealing itself in all its glory on Thursday and Friday.

After what seems like weeks of rain, the sun is finally going to make an appearance this week.
After what seems like weeks of rain, the sun is finally going to make an appearance this week.

OK, it's the sun, but we haven't seen it for a while.

The Bureau of Meteorology says we will see it this week.

After what feels like weeks of dreary weather the sun will finally make an appearance in Lismore on Wednesday, and temperatures will rise to 31C, eight degrees higher than today.

>>> VITAL INFO: Road closures on the Northern Rivers <<<

The sunshine will stick around until Monday when more rain is forecast.

Rain on the coast may take a little longer to clear, and a thunderstorm is possible in the early morning near the QLD border.

Temperatures should be in the high 20s on the coast and low 30s in the west of the region.

Casino can look forward to 33C on Wednesday.

But, we still need to get through today, and it is still raining.

BOM predicts rain and showers for today, which may be heavy at times.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the north during this afternoon and evening.

Winds north-easterly 15 to 25km/h turning northerly in the afternoon.

And no, we're not going to talk about how humid it's probably going to be, we're just going to enjoy the sunshine.

bureau of meteoroloy northern rivers weather weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Schools closed across the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content LIST: Schools closed across the Northern Rivers

        News Due to heavy rain and rising floodwater, a number of schools on the Northern Rivers are closed today.

        Alleged bikie associate charged over knuckle dusters, pills

        Premium Content Alleged bikie associate charged over knuckle dusters, pills

        News 36-year-old was pulled over on the Pacific Highway for an RBT

        Cops warn drink drivers: Rain won’t stop us from getting you

        Premium Content Cops warn drink drivers: Rain won’t stop us from getting you

        News The torrential rain didn’t stop our police officers from conducting a drink driving...

        Free legal advice available for residents affected by floods

        Premium Content Free legal advice available for residents affected by floods

        News Civil lawyers ready to help specialise in areas of law that impact victims of...