Woodford cycling series continues

FAST AND FURIOUS: Gun riders in the Woodford Series round 5 gave it their all. L-R David Boutkan, Allan Hainsworth and Adam Taylor,

FAST AND FURIOUS: Gun riders in the Woodford Series round 5 gave it their all. L-R David Boutkan, Allan Hainsworth and Adam Taylor,

LAST Sunday the Byron Bay Cycle Club held round five of their excellent Woodford Lane Summer Series of racing.

At the challenging Ewingsdale circuit, a graded scratch race commenced at 7:30am.

During the series riders from Byron Bay Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club are competing in the Shire Shootout point score series.

The six round graded scratch race series are held on the fourth Sunday of the month from October 2019 to March 2020 on an undulating 4km hot-dog road course located 50m to the north of The Farm and Three Blue Ducks entrance on Woodford Lane.

The final round will be held on March 22.

Results for 23/02/20:

A/B grade (combined):

1 – James Holland, 2 – Ben Hogan, 3 – Murray Wilkinson. C grade: 1 – Michael Pattison, 2- Rachel Pearson, 3- Peter Hausamann. D grade: 1- Richard Tabaka, 2- Glen Hannan, 3- Bruce Quinn.

Meanwhile, it is expected that many of the riders from clubs in the Woodford Sries will also race in the Ballina Bicycle Club’s Knockrow Handicap on Sunday March 1 which commences at the Macadamia Castle, 419 Hinterland Way, Knockrow at 7am.