Women's place is on the frontline

BANGALOW CWA are inviting locals to take a closer look at what makes their organisation a force to be reckoned with in the community.

It's CWA Awareness Week and for 50 years the local branch has operated out of their shop front on Byron Street in Bangalow attracting women with from all walks of life across all ages and with a diverse collection of skills.

Key for all members is the purpose of maintaining a sense of place for all women in the community among peers where they can lend time, skills and resources to supporting those in need.

"The CWA is committed to providing a safe and nurturing space for other women in our community, while working with charities and governments local, state and federal to give voice to causes that matter to everyone,” CWA social policy researcher Bev Kliger said.

Community housing and homelessness among women in Byron Shire is a cause Bev is passionate about.

The Bangalow CWA will also be highlighting this issue at the state CWA conference in May 2018 with a view to getting government action for women experiencing homelessness.

"This is an issue which will become more prevalent across the country as mortgage stress rises,” Bev said.

For new member, 34-year-old India Reynolds, the CWA offers something to be treasured.

"We are a strong group of local women, sharing life advice, skills and experience with the goal of supporting causes which matter to everyone,” she said. "We work for real change and impact, striving to ensure country areas remain a thriving community for all.

"I can't knit or sew, but I can be part of the largest women's organisation in the country, lending my voice to causes which matter to me and ensuring I'm doing my part in supporting the community I love to live in.

"It's fantastic to be part of that a gathering of women supporting one another and the community.”

The CWA is at 31 Byron St, Bangalow or on Instagram and Facebook.