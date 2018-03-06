Women's football kicks on

SIGN UP: Zahli Currie (back row right) is in good company at the MBVFC Female Football Gala Day.

ABOUT 60 keen footballing females rolled up to the Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Female Football Gala Day on Sunday, part of Rebel Female Football Week.

Standing tall among the group was MBVFC Premier Division striker Zahli Currie, who together with the club's female football participation officer Sharon Scriven had visited local schools promoting female football last week.

"She's a great role model and the kids loved her,” Ms Scriven said.

The Year 12 Mullumbimby High School student is preparing for the start of the football season in April and will be training with Football Gold Coast.

Interest is also coming from the highly competitive US College Women's Soccer teams.

Zahli first pulled on a pair of boots for MBVFC when she was four years old, when her mother was her coach, before she went on to play representative football for Football Far North Coast

"With the prominence of women's football after the success of the Matildas it is easier to think about it as a career,” Zahli said.

"It's such a fast-paced game, there are so many elements to it and you are playing with so many other great athletes.”

Her ultimate dream would be to play for the Brisbane Roar alongside players like Clare Polkinghorne, Tameka Butt and Katrina Gorry.

Zahli praised MBVFC head coach Jonathan Flantz, who has guided the prem team from an early stage.

"Our club is an amazing place, Jonathan has put so much effort into building this team right from when many of us were playing in the under-14s,” she said.

The Rebel Female Football Week is a national initiative celebrating the growth of the women's game and acknowledging players, coaches, referees and administrators.

Female football is strong in the Byron Shire, with Northern NSW Football naming Teja Claire of Shores United Soccer Club Female Coach of the Year.

For registration and info email info@mbvfc.com.au or phone 0435057463.