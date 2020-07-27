Women bowlers are winners on the greens

IT’S been ‘fabulous femme’ week on the greens with no less than three clubs sending in details of the superlative bowling by Pottsville wonder women, Sue Lawrance and Marj Flesser who won the Senior Pairs championships conducted at Brunswick Heads recently.

BALLINA WOMEN

Club major singles championship

Semi final E Fox 25 d S Baldwin 21;

J Rhodes 25 d A Jackson 10;

Final;

J Rhodes 25 d E Fox 8;

N Wilson, B Lane, L McIlwain 19 d M GeeKee, M O’Neill, J Blay 10;

G Bray, K Elmes, B Patterson 14 d R Heffernan, G Nugent, B Bennett 13;

J Hourn, A McDonald, N Holmes 15 d H Maish, M Gregor, E Reid 11;

P Johns, S Grady 17 d D Francis, H Tootell 16;

S Gordon, S Skennar 23 d E Bosworth, L Morton 12;

J Albany, W Clarke 12 S Bray, K Albany 12.

TOP TALENT: BALLINA winner and runner up in the bowls club's major singles final were Winner Jan Rhodes and Runner up. Photo Evelyn Fox

BYRON BAY MEN

In a rain affected week there were some Open Singles Championship games decided on the two days of play. The week’s results were: Earlier Steve Hammond d Dan Coman in a tight game but then Steve lost to Aaron Richter-Steers.; Brett Luker d Dick de Witt, Toby Schott d Mick Daly; Phil Boyd d Craig Johnson; Duncan Elphick d Jim Clark and Bulla Burton d Syl Reid. The coming quarterfinals should be interesting and don’t forget to mark a game if you have been defeated. Wednesday’s impending rain made for a small field and the winners were Helen Clarke, Eileen and Werner. On Thursday the Self-selected Pairs was a tie shared by Paul Clark and Sam Skehan along with Ian Burston and Judy Wright. The runners-up were Bev Gawned and Ivan Eastern. The Jackpot was not won and stands at $60 this week but Barry Nelson from Shepparton won the T Bone Tray for Victoria. The Huxley Insurances Losing Rink Drink went to a Singles rink so Aaron and Steve shared. With the finer weather upon us now the Club Pairs and singles should proceed at breakneck speed.

Go the Bay.

BYRON BAY WOMEN

Congrats to Jeanette Beaton & Madam President, Pam Scarborough, for finishing Runners Up in the Tweed-Byron District Seniors Pairs. They were defeated by Marg Flesser & Sue Laurence, from Pottsville. It was a closely contested game with the score tied at 18 all on the 21st end, causing a playoff end. The Pottsville pair came out the winner but our ladies made our club proud. Awesome effort ladies!

DYNAMIC DUO: BBWBC congrats to Jeanette Beaton & Madam President Pam for finishing Runners Up in the Tweed-Byron District Seniors Pairs.

CASINO LADIES

Wednesday July 22nd a very cold day, Today it was out of the hat & we drew a lucky losers card. The trophy went to Pam Brown & Shirley Ford who lost to Ann Temple & Helen Lavelle: Carmel Doyle Jan Dwyer & Denise Skinner d Joan Mason / Nancy Moran Chris Haynes & Ivy Watson.

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES

The Sandflies Sunday morning game was cancelled early that morning due to heavy rain overnight and as it turned out for most of the day. Bit of a shame because Sandflies President Johnny Harley had organised a 93rd birthday cake for Joe Busuttill better and affectedly known as ‘Little Joe’.

BIRTHDAY BOY: Cherry St Sandflies President Johnny Harley organised a 93rd birthday cake for Joe Busuttill (better and affectionately_ known as 'Little Joe'. This little champion attends Sunday bowls like clockwork, is real gentleman and never complains.

This little champion attends Sunday bowls like clockwork, is real gentleman and never complains so the Preso Johnny thought a little cake was a nice reward so may go over till next Sunday morning which is Alby’s Football and Hot Dog Day.

All has been organised for this annual event where the Sandflies wear their favourite Footie Club colours and have Hot Dogs after the game. Hopefully all will be well for the game but with the current probs in Sydney and a few cases in Bryon Bay, which were contained in an instant and well done to them people for that, thinks seem a goer but we will see when the boss is back from a well earned break on Tuesday. With the Horses Birthday on Saturday I guess the usual Sandflies will be at their punters table at Ballina’s Premier and only Bowling Club – Cherry Street Sports.

EAST LISMORE

A-Grade pairs final washed out so this will be held Saturday August 1.

KYOGLE

Wednesday July 22 – B Ryan G Miller def G O’Reilly Rex McKenna + 19, J Howard N Parker G Lavelle def R Clark J Arnold R Felton + 13, P Anderson K Hayes def R Crawford M Martin + 10, P Crews G King def S Barton D Zelcer + 8, B Studders N Bodycote def R O’Reilly R McKenna + 6. B grade singles championship D Warren def T Burgess 31 to 23. No bowls Saturday due to rain. Annual carnival August 7 (men’s pairs) & 8 (open triples) phone the club to enter your team on 66321108.

LENNOX HEAD

Tuesday 21 Men’s Social: G. Gaggin, R. Pollock (winners) 22 d C. Ulrick, L. Martin 21; G. Brook, C. Howell, G. Martin 22 d G. McLaren, G. Russell, K. Viney 11; J. Clark, G. McPhail, P. Sharp 27 d I. Hannaby, I. Carruth, K. Frampton 8; B. Edwards, J. McGough, P. Blair 16 d K. Foster, W. Thatcher, S. Prasad 11; G. Mains, S. Lewis, A. Ross 28 d D. Gregor, B. Caterson, K. Pringle 16; J. Denniss, D. Howell, R. Reid 18 d J. Adams, J. Bowen, Tony Collier 16; D. Binns, F. Allcoat, K. Cobb 29 d G. Hair, R. Condie, K. Watts 17. Wednesday 22 Ladies Social: D. Strong, L. McGough, J. Hollingsworth (winners) 18 d C. Lawless, M. Hanaway, S. Nicol 12; C. Pyke-Nott, J. Church, K. Innes 20 d A. Viney, J. Dreyer, G. Martin 9. Ladies Club Championship Major Singles: S. Pollitt 25 d B. Knott 18; J. Stewart 25 d J. Dickens 5; W. Ross 25 d L. Opperman 23. Saturday 25: Due to the inclement weather the Lennox Head Men’s Club Championship Major Pairs Semi-Finals between I. Carruth / K. Frampton and R. Reid / G. Hickey … P. Blair / P. Sharp and Frosty / G. Baxter had to be cancelled. These games have now been pencilled in for the following date. Sunday 2nd August with a 10. 00am start. The Club Major Singles will Start on Saturday 1st August. Our Bowls Organiser, Phill, will be posting the draw on the Slope this week.

POTTSVILLE LADIES

Results: Tweed Byron District Senior Pairs winners. Sue Lawrance and Marj Flesser from Pottsville.

Pottsville Women’s Championship Fours results of first rounds, Carol Smith def Marie Comerford and Coral Nathan def Trish Pollard.

POTTSVILLE PERFECTION: At the Tweed Byron District Senior Pairs winners. Pottsville's Sue Lawrance and Marj Flesser have done the club proud with superlative techniques.

SOUTH LISMORE MEN

Wednesday Winners C.Tressider, J. Scholten. Runners Up M. Catling, S. Clarke. Club Singles results. T. Turcato defeated G.Coughlin. M. Harris defeated S. Clarke. S.Brecard defeated J.Weismantel. Social results. D.Rodgers, D.Oxley defeated K.McInerney, S.Stefanaras. T. Canini, Rocco defeated R. Watt, J . Houghton. Club Singles draw 2nd August. T. Turcato vs. G. Clifford. Marker G.Coughlin. M.Harris vs. S. Brecard. Marker J.Weismantel. District 4’s 2nd August at 9am. Super Wednesday is this Wednesday so get your names in early for this popular event. Club Pairs Draw for 9th August or before please. John Houghton, D.Hellyar vs. E. Bostic, M.Warn. D . Knight, M.Thorley Bye. I. Martin, S.Brecard vs. G. Currie, M.Harris. G.Clifford, S. Clarke vs J.Scholten, T.Houghton. G. McPherson, T. Turcato vs. G. Coughlin, J. Wisemantel. J.Knur, G. McMahon Bye. P . Carter, Jim. Houghton vs S.Stefanaras, D. Mott. B.Fredricks, R.Matthews vs. D. Butcher, W . Cowan. AGM is on the 9th August its not to late to put your name down for the Board or the Bowls Committee.

Thank You, Clive.

TWEED BYRON DISTRICT WOMEN’S BOWLING ASSN

T.B.D.W.B.A. Open and Senior Pairs championships conducted at Brunswick Heads last week brought about the following results.

SENIOR PAIRS:- Quarterfinals: Suzanne Lawrance, Marjorie Flesser (Pottsville) def. Robyn Creedon, Robyn Wickbold (Kingscliff); Frances Field, Jennifer Porter (Pottsville) def. Glenys Johnston, Judith Williams (Ocean Shores); Laurel Poole, June Munn (Kingscliff) def. Diane Jones, Sandra Akers (Kingscliff); Pam Scarborough, Jeanette Beaton (Byron Bay) bye. Semi Finals: S. Lawrance, M. Flesser def. F. Field, J. Porter and P. Scarborough, J Beaton def. L. Poole, J. Munn.

Senior Pairs Winner – Suzanne Lawrance, Marjorie Flesser.

OPEN PAIRS:- Quarterfinals: Georgina Moore, Marie Comerford (Pottsville) def. Janet Appleton, Doreen Buckley (Pottsville); Valerie Dudley, Lorraine Marsden (Cabarita Beach) def. Patricia Pollard, Coral Nathan (Pottsville); Sherril Pearce, Kerry Dexter (Brunswick Heads) def. Patricia Field, Julie Bridges (Pottsville); Peta McDonald, Michelle Freeman (Cabarita Beach) def. Sue Evans, Dawn Barnes (Cabarita Beach). Semi Finals: V. Dudley, L. Marsden def. G. Moore, M. Comerford and S. Pearce, K. Dexter def. P. McDonald, M. Freeman.

Open Pairs Winner – Valerie Dudley, Lorraine Marsden.

District Singles will be conducted at Ocean Shores Bowls Club next week commencing Wednesday 29 July. District Triples are scheduled to commence at Pottsville B.C. Monday 3 August.

