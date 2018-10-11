Women and baby injured after hail pummels car

>>LATEST: 'Tennis ball size' hail has smashed the region

THREE people have been injured in Coolabunia after hail smashed their car window during a severe storm this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said on Thursday, October 11, two females, one in their 70s and one in her 20s as well as an infant, sustained light cuts, abrasions and lacerations following hail that smashed into the car window while travelling on the D'Aguilar Hwy between Kingaroy and Nanango.

Two crews are on scene assessing the injured patients.

QAS has advised motorists to stay off the section of the D'Aguilar Hwy betweem Kingaroy and Nanango.

The Highway is said to be significantly damaged with four or five trees down and up to two inches of hail on the road.