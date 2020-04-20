Woman's x-rated discovery in child's Frozen diary

A TOOWOOMBA mother was left fuming after she discovered a children's diary, based off the popular Frozen movies, contained a checklist of sex positions and adult toys.

Toni Alamos' five-year-old daughter received the Frozen 2 Secret Diary as a gift from a friend, who told Mrs Alamos they purchased they diary at Kmart on Ruthven St.

The secret diary, a popular lock-up book with space to write and draw and colour in, came in a sealed box with scented glitter pens and other items.

"She put the diary in her room to hide it from her younger sister," Mrs Alamos said.

"My brother came round (on Sunday) night and got her the same gift.

The offending page of the diary. Contributed

"(My daughter) went to get the other one to show them that she already had it, my sister-in-law opened it and thought, 'what the hell was this'?"

A few pages into the book, on a reverse page, was a list of sex positions including "69, doggie-style, see saw" and more.

Below that was a list of sex toys including "anal beads, ben wah balls, double dong" and more.

There was also a list of locations to tick off, including the garden, the elevator, the poolside cabana and the hotel lobby.

"It's the most random thing to find in a children's book," Mrs Alamos said.

"It's been cut to exactly the size of the book, it fits in perfectly.

"Luckily my daughter can't read, otherwise she would probably have asked me 'what are anal beads'?"

Mrs Alamos took the product back to the Kmart store it had been purchased from, where staff suggested it was most likely a manufacturing issue.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at Kmart, and our teams are committed to delivering great quality products at everyday low prices everyone can enjoy," a Kmart spokesperson said.

"That's why we are so very sorry - and extremely embarrassed - to hear about a customer's recent experience with our Frozen 2 Dairy Make Over Set.

"This does not in any way reflect our views as a family business, and we are investigating this situation as a priority with our supplier.

"We do hope this is an isolated incident, but have decided to withdraw this item from sale just to be sure.

"We'll be conducting a thorough investigation and encourage any customers who have experienced an issue to please get in contact with a member of our customer service team on 1800 124 125."