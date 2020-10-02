Woman’s unusual behaviour before her disappearance

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.

THE SEARCH continues for missing Tintenbar resident Elizabeth Forman, with police and neighbours joining search efforts to find her.

Ms Forman was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on Thursday October 1.

Neighbour Greg Smith described seeing Ms Forman walking around their property on Wednesday, the day before she went missing.

"(Ms Forman) for the first time wandered onto our property and it was surprising to see her where she was in the property," he said.

"It's not uncommon to see her at the fence wanting a chat but she was well onto our property and she was calling my name.

"That is not usual … normally she wouldn't call my name and she sounded quite distressed … I slowly went to where she was and we had a bit of a chat, I realised she was very confused so we went back into the house to have a cup of tea."

Mr Smith said that Mr Forman cared for Ms Forman, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

"(Roger) explained that this was a behaviour (of Ms Forman's) that was gradually becoming more and more, she wanted to go out and have little walks," he said.

Mr Smith described Ms Forman as a smart woman who, along with her husband Roger, made for great neighbours.

"Her and her husband Roger are great neighbours, and I emphasise great neighbours, we chat over the fence," he said.

"(She is) very connected, (a) very bright woman, very social, we've had them here for drinks and we've been to their place for drinks."

Mr Smith said the search efforts had so far included police searching by foot as well as with drones and helicopters.

"There's other neighbours like us that are doing what we can to search and support Roger and we're just waiting for the good news," he said.

Ms Forman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.