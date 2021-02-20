Woman’s ‘honest’ 13kg weight gain photo

A 29-year-old who amassed a following after sharing her 68kg weight loss journey has been praised for revealing she’s recently gained 13kg.

A woman who gained a loyal following after documenting her 68kg weight loss has revealed she gained weight as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining "life is far from perfect".

Danielle Patera weighed 154kg when she began making healthy lifestyle changes in 2017, switching junk food for a diet high in fruits, veggies and protein. She also upped her exercise considerably.

The US woman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, documented her 68kg (150lbs) weight loss online, earning 33,800 followers who were motivated and inspired by Danielle's candid approach.

However her active lifestyle took a hit when like many others around the world, the 29-year-old went from being on her feet for large portions of the day to sitting at home "getting little-to-no steps in".

As a result of her restricted movement along with an ankle injury, Danielle gained 13kg and has recently opened up about how that has affected her.

Sharing two side-by-side photos, she explained she felt "vulnerable" revealing she was "no longer at my lowest" but felt compelled to share to help others who have found themselves in a similar situation.

"I've been transparent in that I'm no longer at my lowest but haven't showed any transformation pictures that show this," she wrote.

"When I gain weight, it goes to my hips and thighs first. It's also the very last part of me that showed a difference during my weight loss journey.

"A lot of things happened in those two years and to only be 30 pounds up to me is great."

She went on to detail what has contributed to the situation, explaining a new relationship and moving in with her partner where they had to "learn a balance" between each others eating habits as well as the pandemic and suffering a tear to her achilles tendon.

"I'm not using any of these reasons as excuses, just reminders that I can get back down to my lowest. I have set realistic goals that I know I can achieve," she said.

Reaction to the post was overwhelmingly positive, with many thanking Danielle for being "honest" and sharing their own experiences of weight gain after weight loss.

In a later post Danielle said she was glad by all the support she received, saying she wanted to show that weight loss "is not a straight path".

"You have some good days that you're at a record low and then other days, you've been on track for three weeks, and you're up four pounds and you're like, 'How the heck is that possible?'" she said. "You kind of have to get into the mindset of trusting the process

