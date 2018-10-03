Menu
Crime

Woman’s body near ‘30m drag marks’

by Candace Sutton
3rd Oct 2018 9:59 AM

THE body of a woman has been found, reportedly near "30 metre long drag marks" in a park on Sydney's lower north shore.

Nine News is reporting a council worker made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday morning of the body which was lying near the marks in the ground at Buffalo Creek Reserve, Hunters Hill.

Detectives are on the scene and the death is being treated as suspicious.

NSW Police said a crime scene has been established at the reserve near a children's playground.

 

A council worker made the gruesome discovery early on Wednesday morning. Picture: Nine News.
Emergency services were called to Pittwater Road, Hunters Hill, about 7.30am after the body was found.

Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command are conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who is as yet unidentified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

The body was found near 30 metre drag marks at Buffalo Creek reserve (above) in Hunter’s Hill. Picture: Nine News/ Twitter.
