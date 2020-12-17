G'bah mum wins $10K thanks to McDonald's meal

TOTALLY THRILLED: Lismore resident Kiya Chaplin said she was shocked and delighted to learn she had won $10,000 after buying a meal from McDonald's in Goonellabah. Photo: Alison Paterson

IT'S less of a case of 'winner winner, chicken dinner' and more of a hot chips surprise when a Northern Rivers woman found out she'd won $10,000.

Lismore resident Kiya Chaplin recently bought some fries from McDonald's Goonellabah to take to her mother's group to share, but she had no idea she had been automatically entered into a competition.

Ms Chaplin said she only learned from a friend that she was in the running to take home the $10,000 prize.

"My friend is in Sydney and she scour the winners list every day as she wan to win too," Ms Chaplin said.

"So when she contacted me to say I hope the K Chaplin of Goonellabah is you, I was amazed and shocked.

"I checked my email straight after and was instantly in shock, I couldn't stop shaking and I managed to reply within the 24 hour deadline to claim the prize."

Ms Chaplin said she had not even told her three children yet.

"It's such a lovely surprise, I'm going to sit on the money and think about what to do with it," she said.

"You don't want to waste such good fortune, I might get a nice bottle of wine to share with my husband to celebrate."

A McDonald's spokesman said customers who spend $10 or more between December 1 and December 31 (inclusive) will have the chance to win one of the 10 daily $10,000 cash prizes.

Customers who order $10 or more on the MyMacca's app will be automatically entered into the competition to win, with those who order and pay in the app receiving an automated double entry into the competition.