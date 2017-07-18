Woman urinates in front of centre in broad daylight

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly urinated in front of the Byron Bay visitor information centre in broad daylight.
Police said they were called to the centre about 4pm last Thursday following reports a woman was behaving poorly.
She was seen urinating in full view of the information centre, police said.
Officers claimed she was asked to leave but allegedly stole an advertising sign before fleeing.
She was later charged with offensive behaviour and larceny.
