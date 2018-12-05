Woman trapped after Pacific Hwy head-on

A woman is trapped after a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway.

A woman is trapped after a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A PERSON is trapped after a head-on crash on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said six ambulances were called to the scene, between the Gulgan Rd exits at Brunswick Heads about 4.45pm.

He said one person, believed to be a woman, was trapped, and was suffering a suspected broken arm and broken leg.

The spokesman said three to four cars were involved in the collision, two of which had collided head-on.

"A yellow (southbound) car veered off the road... over the median strip into northbound lanes," he said.

"Two cars have hit head-on."

It's not known whether any further people were injured.

It's understood traffic is blocked in both directions.