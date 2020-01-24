Woman told off for ‘racist’ bus rant

A WOMAN who told off college students for speaking in a foreign language on a bus has been shouted down by fellow commuters, who called her "racist".

The woman was filmed arguing with commuters on a stationary bus in the United States, in a clip that was posted to social media. The woman had interrupted bus passengers who had been talking to one another in a foreign language, apparently urging them to speak English.

The incident sparked an argument with another commuter, who began telling her she was "racist", to which she began arguing that it was "not racist".

"I love Puerto Ricans, I love Chinese, I love Koreans. I love every country," the woman screams through the bus. "But when they come to America it would be nice if they spoke English! That's not racist!"

"Yes it is!" the man at the bus loudly yelled back at her.

"No it's not," she yelled back.

The woman was caught in a heated argument on a bus, telling passengers she is ‘not racist’.

"The United States doesn't have an official language, jack a**," the man continued.

The pair then get into a heated argument. with other passengers on the bus agreeing with the man, and laughing at the woman.

"They don't have to speak (English) for you," he continued. "Because they're not talking to you!"

Another commuter joined in, telling the woman she should have "just mind your own business".

The woman goes on to say she is being harassed for using "freedom of speech".

"They weren't talking to you," the man insists. "If you're going to chime in on someone else's conversation, then you have to expect it."

"You're so going viral lady," one of the passengers says to her.

The video was shared to Reddit, where it's received more than 24,4000 upvotes and more than 2200 comments.