Menu
Login
Police are appealing for information after a woman was threatened with a screwdriver during a robbery in Logan.
Police are appealing for information after a woman was threatened with a screwdriver during a robbery in Logan.
Crime

Woman threatened with screwdriver, car stolen

by Danielle Buckley
17th Aug 2018 8:19 AM

A WOMAN has allegedly been threatened with a screwdriver and had her car stolen in a robbery south of Brisbane.

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Meadowbrook yesterday evening.

It is alleged that about 7.45pm, a woman was returning to her car near the intersection of Loganlea Rd and Edenlea Dr when she was approached by a man.

The man allegedly threatened the woman with a screwdriver and demanded her car keys.

He and another woman then fled the scene in the womanâ€™s car but didnâ€™t get very far, as they were reportedly involved in a traffic crash in Bethania a short time later.

The man and the woman fled the scene of the crash on foot and no one was injured.

Investigations are continuing and police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.

cirme logan robbed screw driver threatened

Top Stories

    Your chance to win Simple Pleasures photo competition

    Your chance to win Simple Pleasures photo competition

    News ADD some love into your photography by taking a photo showing what you love about Brunswick Heads.

    EDITORIAL: An idea even bigger than this headline

    EDITORIAL: An idea even bigger than this headline

    News Strap yourself in fellow dreamers

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    News Trust the instincts of our own beautiful #byrontribe

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    News Koala Tree Planting Day in Bangalow

    Local Partners