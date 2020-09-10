Menu
Bonville woman succumbs to injuries following horror crash

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Sep 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
A WOMAN has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway last week.

The horror crash occurred last Friday near Boambee and police have been told a Subaru Forester and a Mazda 6, travelling southbound, collided before the Mazda collided with a Nissan X-Trail travelling northbound.

Traffic chaos on September 4
The Nissan driver - a 69-year-old Bonville woman - was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with serious back injuries but passed away yesterday.

The Mazda driver - a 56-year-old Nambucca Heads woman - was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with back and hand injuries.

The Subaru driver - a 29-year-old Suffolk Park woman - was uninjured.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The highway was closed for more than an hour while officers and emergency services crews attended the scene, causing lengthy delays for drivers.

