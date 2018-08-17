Menu
Rescue workers have been called to Cape Byron after reports that a woman is stranded on the cliff.
Woman stranded on cliff, chopper and rescue squad called

Hamish Broome
by
17th Aug 2018 12:14 PM

EMERGENCY services are poised to rescue a woman stranded on a perilous cliff face at Cape Byron.

It's understood the woman "took a wrong turn" and has become stuck in a precarious position south of the lighthouse, looking over Tallow Beach.

Susan Biggar from the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association said her team was setting up ropes in preparation for an attempt to safely retrieve the woman.

It's unknown how far down the cliff face she is currently located.

The Westpac Life Save Rescue Helicopter has reportedly made visual contact with the woman and are directing the VRA from the air.

More information to come.

