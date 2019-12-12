Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats.
The Burnett Heads woman is concerned about her pets after they started dying because of poisoned rats. Craig Warhurst
Pets & Animals

Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

Zachary O'Brien
by
12th Dec 2019 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNETT Heads resident is pleading with the community to stop baiting rats and mice after her dog and one of her chooks died due to poisoning.

She said poisoned vermin were heading onto her property for her animals food and water, leaving faeces all over the place and dying in her yard.

"The whole point of this isn't that there's rats - I don't care if there's rats, let's be honest I'm 200 metres from cow and horse paddocks, 200 metres inthe other direction are cane paddocks - they're unavoidable," she said.

"It's more the fact that what they're choosing to deal with the pests is affecting our animals and I'm sure they'd be affecting other people's too."

She said there wasn't a property on her street without animals on it and while she understood the need for pest management, but said there were baits available that didn't have secondary effects.

"Choose that one. It might cost a couple of dollars more but I think that's going to be a lot nicer than the alternative," she said.

"I just want to push the point that it's not the fact that there are rats or where they're coming from, it's the chosen method of eradicating them."

animals baiting pets
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News FAMILY and friends are devastated by the loss of a much-loved 25-year-old man, who was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore.

        'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        premium_icon 'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        Health Laura Henkel will go to Switzerland to die on her own terms.

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        News The 32-year-old's matter has been heard in court

        Norpa unveils 2020 season

        premium_icon Norpa unveils 2020 season

        News The arts company has announced 12 shows to visit Lismore next year