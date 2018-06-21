Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called after a woman was run over by a tractor.
Woman seriously hurt after being run over by tractor

21st Jun 2018 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM

A WOMAN is in a serious condition after being run over by a tractor on a rural property.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said the woman, who is in her 70s, was run over the by tractor at a property on Tunnel Rd, Stokers Siding, around 11.20am today.

It is believed she has suffered head injuries.

He said initial reports indicated the woman may have fallen off the tractor and was then run over.

Three ambulance units are currently at the scene, along with police.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been called and is expected to transport the woman to hospital.

More to come.

