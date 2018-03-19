Menu
Woman sent flying through the air by bull

The woman was thrown into the air by the sudden attack.
The woman was thrown into the air by the sudden attack.
by Ally Foster

CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment an unsuspecting woman was flipped into the air by a raging bull.

The video shows the woman walking along a street in Bharuch, India, wearing a long yellow dress and talking on the phone.

The bull then comes up behind her and rams into her, sending her flying through the air before slamming onto the ground.

The woman was relatively unharmed from the attack but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Warning: Shocking Content

