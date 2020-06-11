Woman scarred after finding nude photos on phone

A WOMAN has described her emotional and psychological scarring after she found naked images and videos of herself, taken without her consent, on her former partner's phone.

The woman was in a relationship with Damien Lenard Dobbs, 37, when sometime between July 31 and September 26, 2016, he recorded her while she was sleeping.

The couple had been having sex when the woman, who was on medication, fell asleep.

Dobbs then took videos and photos of the woman's genital region on his phone.

Prosecutor Nigel Rees described the act as a "clear breach of trust".

The woman read out a victim statement to Mackay District Court, saying her pre-existing depression had "escalated" since she found the images on his phone.

"I came close to ending my life … and self mutilation, but I won't let him win. I am a fighter," she told the court.

The woman said she had dramatically dropped weight after she was "betrayed", and suffered anxiety and difficulties maintaining relationships.

"I put all males into the same category," she said.

"I became emotionless … friendships and relationships fell apart."

The woman began seeking therapy after she suffered a breakdown in December 2019, but said she is "emotionally still unstable".

The woman said she cannot let anyone take photos of her, and avoids anyone with a camera - instead only being able to take photographs of herself.

Defence barrister Tony Collins said the woman had found the images on Dobbs' phone and deleted them, before reporting the offence six months later.

Judge Paul Smith said he perfectly understood why she had deleted the images.

Mr Collins said there had been no distribution and that Dobbs "always maintained that what he did was wrong".

"It was not out of hatred," Mr Collins said.

"He's depressed … not even the gods can change the past."

Judge Smith said it was a "strange offence".

"Why would you do it?" he said.

Dobbs pleaded guilty to recording in breach of privacy and received six-month suspended jail term. It will hang over his head for two years.

He was also fined $1000.