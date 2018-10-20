Menu
Login
POLICE ASSAULT: A woman has been charged in Rockhampton for assaulting a police officer.
POLICE ASSAULT: A woman has been charged in Rockhampton for assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Woman pulls screwdriver on police during scuffle

Maddelin McCosker
by
20th Oct 2018 2:52 PM

A woman is facing assault police charges after threatening an officer with a screwdriver during an altercation in Rockhampton this morning.

Police came upon the 38-year-old woman on the corner of Musgrave and Charles St around 7 am.

When police came across the woman she was in possession of a screwdriver and was threatening violence against the officers.

During an altercation with police where they attempted to disarm her, she shoved one of the officers into a telephone box and tried to bite that officer.

No one was seriously injured during the altercation and police later charged the woman for assaulting a police officer.

tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    Weather BATTEN down the hatches. Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon, with heavy rainfall likely to interrupt several major events.

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    News A resident is pleading for safety works following a fatal crash

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    News GET ready for the film festival of epic proportions

    Enjoy a party in the park

    Enjoy a party in the park

    News ENJOY a picnic in the park this weekend

    Local Partners