Menu
Login
NABBED: Police fined 69 people during a high-visibility operation in the region at the weekend.
NABBED: Police fined 69 people during a high-visibility operation in the region at the weekend. Trevor Veale
Crime

Woman nabbed doing 140kmh among 69 speeders caught by police

Elyse Wurm
by
21st Aug 2018 4:29 PM

A WOMAN allegedly driving 40kmh above the speed limit was one of 69 people fined for speeding during a police operation at Leyburn at the weekend.

High visibility patrols were conducted between Friday and Monday by the Toowoomba Road Policing Unit, Queensland Road Policing Taskforce and police from Warwick, Clifton, Allora and Leyburn.

Leyburn Senior Constable Matt Swan said the 52-year-old New South Wales woman was detected with the highest speed across the weekend and also charged with drug driving.

She was given a $609 fine and six demerit points for speeding on the Cunningham Highway at Greymare as well as given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

Snr Const Swan said most speeders were driving 20-30kmh above the limit.

"Those sorts of speeds and that sort of behaviour is very disappointing to see," he said.

"We are down in numbers in comparison to previous years but some of the speeds people are travelling and as far as I'm concerned one speeding infringement is one too many.

"We've got heavily vehicles moving on the roads, the Cunningham Highway is a major arterial road and we've got wildlife that can cause an issue."

A total of 143 random breath tests were also conducted but no drink drivers were detected.

Snr Const Swan said there were also no arrests.

cunningham highway editors picks fatal five leyburn police speeding
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Byron's own bachelorette

    Byron's own bachelorette

    News WILL Ashlea find true love with the Honey Badger or will she remain a bachelorette

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    Power plays everywhere as Premier drops into Byron

    News NSW Premiere acknowledges Byron's special status

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On Events across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need

    New letting policy fight

    New letting policy fight

    News Letting policy fight doesn't let up

    Local Partners