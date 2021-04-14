Woman lied to save her medical career

A woman who lied about studying medicine to be granted a lower sentence on drug charges has been told to ‘get on with her life’.

A South Australian woman who lied to a District Court judge because she felt her dreams of studying medicine would slip away has been told to "get on with her life" after being put on a good behaviour bond.

Stephanie Marika Kotzadimitriou, 32, escaped jail time, with Judge Paul Cuthbertson warning she is "easily running out of chances" if she faces court again.

"It must be conceded it was a deliberate, misleading to the court … and seems to have been rather cold bloodily conceived to assist the defendant into obtaining a lower sentence," he said.

"You may consider yourself a little lucky you got these bonds, but I am cognisant of the fact this was all one episode, mixed in together.

"If you adhere to the bonds then this will be the end of the matter, and you can get on with your life and do the best you can with it."

The District Court on Wednesday was told Kotzadimitriou falsely claimed her former boyfriend was the driver of a motor vehicle caught committing an offence on camera in November 2015.

The offence was dealt with in court in 2017, and she entered a good behaviour bond for two years.

Stephanie Marika Kotzadimitriou is ‘easily running out of chances’, a judge has said. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

Judge Cuthbertson said Kotzadimitriou's offending was revealed during a police investigation into meth trafficking in Adelaide's northern suburbs between October 2015 and March 2016.

It led to the mother of three being charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled drug, which she pleaded guilty to.

In November 2018, Kotzadimitriou, of Paralowie, gave sworn evidence, claiming unnamed bikies forced her to become a drug dealer after her then-partner had a $20,000 drug debt and invaded their home for three days and held them hostage.

Kotzadimitriou also said she completed her nursing degree and had begun another in medicine.

"She asserted to the judge that whether she would be able to continue in her medical degree would depend on her receiving a sentence without conviction for the trafficking offences," Judge Cuthbertson said.

"The general tenor of the submission made was that her offending was a result of duress by members of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

"She asserted that the members of the gang had stayed at her house for three days, assaulting her partner and threatening her and that she was in grave fear of her safety and that of her partner and children if she did not work off the debts."

She was sentenced to two years and two months jail on a three-year good behaviour bond for that offending.

Kotzadimitriou avoided jail and was given two good behaviour bonds. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

But police later uncovered she had only begun her nursing degree last month, with Kotzadimitriou pleading guilty to perjury and apologising to the District Court.

In a previous hearing, defence lawyer Julienne Dewar said her client did not lie to escape prison but to keep her dreams of studying medicine alive.

Kotzadimitriou, who was eligible for a sentence discount of up to 30 per cent, was handed a six-month jail term for her perjury charge, which was suspended to a $100 three-year good behaviour bond.

She was also sentenced to three months' imprisonment for false declarations, but it was also suspended for another $100 three-year good behaviour bond.

"This is because the offence occurred some time ago and a lot of water has gone under the bridge," Judge Cuthbertson said.

Under the bond agreement, Kotzadimitriou must be supervised by a correctional officer for a minimum of two years and must complete 250 hours of community service.

Originally published as Woman lied about bikies to save medical career