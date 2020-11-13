Woman kills herself after baby news

A heavily pregnant woman took her own life after learning her unborn baby could be deformed, an inquest has heard.

A heavily pregnant woman took her own life after learning her unborn baby could be deformed, an inquest has heard.

A heavily pregnant British mum took her own life after learning her baby could be deformed, an inquest has heard.

Zdenka Yabani, 39, kissed her two children goodbye as they went to school and tragically died by suicide just two days after her son's birthday.

She was eight months pregnant and died instantly on January 8, 2018, an inquest was told.

RELATED: Nurses seek new home for abandoned baby, born without eyes

Zdenka Yabani, pictured with her husband Jude, died by suicide. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures

DIFFICULT PREGNANCIES

The mum-of-two was said to have spiralled after learning her unborn daughter was "small" and could have a facial abnormality.

She had previously aborted a child in 2012 after discovering it could be born with an abnormality as a side effect of her bipolar medication.

The inquest was told Royal Mail worker Zdenka had suffered from severe postnatal depression after giving birth to her first child.

She then relapsed again following the birth of her second and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

But the hearing was told Zdenka was not "terribly keen" on taking her medication and stopped taking it.

The inquest heard of the mother’s mental health struggles during past pregnancies. Picture: iStock

'IT SCARED ME'

Her husband Jude said the family had spent a "wonderful" Christmas with friends in Manchester and Scotland in the weeks leading up to Zdenka's death.

But on New Year's Eve, he returned home from work to find his two young sons alone in the flat.

Later that night, Zdenka walked in through the front door doused in diesel, it was said.

Jude added: "It was completely out of the blue, it scared me. I was going to call the mental health service team but she said she did not want them to visit, she said they interfered with her marriage and her pregnancy.

"Usually when she had an episode, the signs were lack of sleep, lack of appetite and being angry but she was normal before and after the incident."

Jude told the inquest Zdenka had eight trips to hospital between 2005 and 2015 - with around half related to her pregnancy.

He explained how they thought they had agreed to keep their life as it was with their two "wonderful" children and not try for a third given the strain pregnancy had on Zdenka's mental health.

Zdenka suffered from severe postnatal depression after giving birth to her first child, a condition she was medicated for. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures

But she discovered she was expecting and kept the pregnancy secret for five months.

After she told Jude, the couple were overjoyed to discover they were having a baby girl to complete the family.

On January 2, 2018, they went for a scan at the Royal Berkshire Hospital where medics gave them the news the baby could have facial abnormalities.

To add to their heartbreak, they were sent a letter from the Overseas Department stating they would have to pay for transferring hospitals for the upcoming birth.

Jude said: "She kept saying 'this country doesn't want me' and 'nobody wants me here.'

"I did not think she was suffering a relapse at the time although it did not occur to me. I was trying to get rid of her sadness."

'I WAS BLESSED'

Six days later, the minister came home from the school run to find a letter on the computer.

Tragically he later discovered his wife had died from multiple injuries.

Jude told how the couple had met while they were both living in the Czech Republic, before separately travelling to America and reconnecting.

They married before moving to the UK in 2005.

Paying tribute to his wife, Jude - originally from Ghana - said: "Zdenka was a lovely woman, I was blessed to have her in my life."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman kills herself after baby news