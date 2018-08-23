Menu
Login
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle.
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle. Contributed
News

Woman killed crossing busy beachside road

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:46 PM

AN ELDERLY woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island.

The Banksia Beach 76-year-old was crossing Seaside Drive at 3.45pm on Monday when she was hit by a dual-cab utility.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was later transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

She died early this morning.

The 56-year-old driver of the utility was not physically injured.

Police are appealing for any witness to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the lady walking prior to the crash to contact them.

Queensland Police forensic crash unit officers are investigating.

banksia beach bribie island fatal crash forensic crash unit qps royal brisbane and women's hospital sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Martial arts self defence course

    Martial arts self defence course

    News MIND and body come together in practical self defence seminars in Bangalow and Byron Bay

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:42 PM
    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    News BEEZ buzz in Sydney Comp

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:36 PM
    Wildcats win seals top spot

    Wildcats win seals top spot

    News Byron Wildcats go top of table

    Local Partners