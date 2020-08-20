Mum-to-be killed by drunk driver gives birth to healthy baby

Yesenia Aguilar who was out for a walk when she was struck down by an alleged drunk driver. She was killed but doctors were able to save her baby.

James Alvarez and his pregnant wife Yesenia Aguilar were taking an evening stroll when the unthinkable happened.

The US couple were just five weeks away from welcoming their first child together when a suspected drunk driver swerved out of control and hit the mum-to-be.

The 23-year-old died on August 11 from her injuries, however, their "miracle" baby, daughter Adalyn Rose, was saved by an emergency C-section.

James Alvarez and Yesenia Aguilar. Picture: Today

Though the newborn remains in a neonatal intensive care unit in California, Mr Alvarez said she is now breathing on her own and he was able to hold her for the first time on Monday.

"My daughter's birthday is the same day I lost my wife and that just tears me up," Mr Alvarez told Today.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, the new dad explained how his wife, who worked as a cast member at Disneyland, "was taken so fast".

An alleged drunk driver lost control of her SUV and killed Ms Aguilar. Picture: Facebook/JamesAlvarez

"I lost my world in one second," he said. "We lost a daughter, a mother, a cast member, a friend, a best friend and a wife."

The devastated father reflected on his last conversation with his wife, a discussion about what type of curtains to buy for their home, before she was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Doctors were able to save the couple’s daughter, Adalyn Rose, who was delivered after an emergency C-section on August 11. Picture: Facebook/JamesAlvarez

"We were on our evening walk and she was like, 'So, do you think single or double rods would work better?'" he told Today.

But before James had a chance to respond, his wife was hit by the SUV.

"By the time we saw the car coming towards us, it was too late," Mr Alvarez said.

"I remember looking at my wife laying there and thinking, 'This is a nightmare. Let me wake up. Please let me wake up now.'"

James got to hold his ‘miracle’ girl for the first time on Monday. Picture: Today

Mr Alvarez performed CPR on his wife before she was rushed to a local medical centre, where she died from her injuries. She was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

"We have our daughter that is fighting for her life just like her mother did," Mr Alvarez said in his Facebook post.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs, with any remaining money to go to Adalyn Rose.

Ms Aguilar was rushed to hospital, but died from her injuries. Picture: Facebook/JamesAlvarez

"Everything after is going to our daughter and her future. I want our daughter to have the best life possible with all the support," Mr Alvarez said.

"Thank you for keeping my wife and daughter in your prayers."

A 40-year-old woman who reportedly has three prior drink driving convictions and was driving on a suspended license, has been charged with murder.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of a life sentence.

A heartbroken Mr Alvarez described the day his wife was killed as a ‘nightmare’. Picture: NBCLosAngeles

"This is beyond shocking and it is absolutely reprehensible," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told Today in a written statement.

"There is no reason why a 23-year-old mother is dead and her daughter will grow up without ever seeing her mother smile or hearing her voice."

