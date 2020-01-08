Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
News

Woman injured after 60kmh pushbike crash

8th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was seriously injured after coming off a pushbike at about 60kmh in Litchfield National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway told ABC Darwin the 50-year-old woman had fallen off the bike while riding downhill at Florence Falls.

He said she had sustained "a number of serious injuries", including multiple head injuries and fractures, and had to be transported to Royal Darwin Hospital by CareFlight.

Mr Garraway said the bike's high speed had contributed to the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

"At that speed, coming off a bike at 60kmh, the impact on the ground alone … no matter what sort of equipment you've got on, you're still going to end up with a number of injuries which is (what) appears to have happened in this instance," he said.

Police also attended the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks high speed pushbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        premium_icon 60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        News Family fireworks are scheduled for this weekend at Benner Park, weather permitting, with wood chopping events from January 15

        Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        premium_icon Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        News New mandatory dairy code declared a ‘game changer’ for industry

        Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        premium_icon Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        News THE training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online...

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...