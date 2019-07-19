Menu
Woman hit by bus in Bondi dies

by Candace Sutton
19th Jul 2019 12:13 PM

A 29-year-old woman hit by a bus at Bondi in Sydney's eastern suburbs three days ago has died from her injuries.

Amy Holden was struck while crossing the intersection of Old South Head Rd and Curlewis St in Bondi on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened about 7pm, and paramedics worked hard to stabilise her after the crash.

Ms Holden suffered critical head injuries and was placed in an induced coma at St Vincent's Hospital.

Police confirmed she has since died.

Amy Holden has died after she was struck by a bus at in Bondi on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook.
Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said an investigation was continuing into the accident.

We're looking at all parts," he said.

"We're speaking with the bus driver, we're speaking with a number of witnesses who actually saw what happened, and once we've determined the phasing of the traffic lights, we will be able to come to the conclusion of where the fault lies."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

The scene on the corner of Curlewis Street and Old South Head Road in Bondi where Ms Holden was hit by a bus on Tuesday. Picture: Damian Shaw
