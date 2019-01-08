Woman’s meltdown over cancelled flight

We've all been there.

You walk in to the airport with plenty of time to spare for check-in and to grab a coffee before boarding, only to be met with a departures screen that says your flight has been delayed, or even worse, cancelled.

It's frustrating and you want to scream, but most of us hold it together. Unlike this woman in Florida.

An unidentified woman set to embark on a JetBlue flight at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida allegedly had a meltdown in front of airport staff and fellow passengers when her flight was cancelled due to a computer failure.

The scene, which was caught on camera, shows the woman screaming "get me out of here, get me out of here" to a JetBlue staff member, who can be seen on the phone.

The woman, after screaming for about 30 seconds, then picks up her khaki coloured bag before storming off in front of shocked onlookers.

The man filming the scene, who can be heard commentating on the heated exchange, says the woman screamed she had a gun.

Just last month, former Today show host Karl Stefanovic spectacularly lost his temper on Christmas Day.

Things got tense when Stefanovic noticed a photographer taking his picture at Gold Coast airport.

"Take your f***ing camera and get out that f***ing door, it's f***ing Christmas," Stefanovic was heard yelling as he stormed over to the photographer.

"It's Christmas Day and you're taking photos on Christmas Day.

"Why are you shaking? Have you got some disease? Are you sick in the head? You got a s**t job. It's Christmas Day. Go home!"

Children nearby were reportedly ushered away from the foul-mouthed rant.

News.com.au has contacted JetBlue for comment.