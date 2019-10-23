Woman gouges out her sister’s eyes out

Stefania (left) was stabbed more than a hundreds times by her sister Elizaveta (right) Picture: East 2 West News/Australscope

Stefania (left) was stabbed more than a hundreds times by her sister Elizaveta (right) Picture: East 2 West News/Australscope

A woman convicted of stabbing her sister 189 times in a "jealous" rage has been jailed for 13 years.

Elizaveta Dubrovina, 22, brutally murdered model sister Stefania, 17, gouging out her eyes and slicing her right ear - because she was tortured with envy by her model sister's beauty.

Dubrovina was found guilty of "murder with particular cruelty" by a court in St Petersburg, Russia.

A video showed the expressionless woman being handcuffed in a glass court cage before she was led away to begin her 13 year sentence in a penal colony.

"Due to personal hostile relations, the defendant stabbed her sister at least 189 times with a knife into her vital organs, and cut off her right ear," said a statement by the city's prosecutors office.

VICTIM MUTILATED

"The victim died at the scene from multiple wounds and blood loss.

"The court found Dubrovina guilty and sentenced her to 13 years in a penal colony."

Dubrovina was detained for the horrific killing in 2016, but was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment.

This year, three years on from the killing, she was deemed fit to face trial for the crime.

Stefania was killed in the home of her boyfriend, Alexey Fateev, who is now 44, while he had gone out shopping.

Mr Fateev said after discovering the horrific crime, he had detained the jealous sister to stop her fleeing while he contacted police.

At the time of the killing, newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Stefania's body was "almost ruined by cutting performed by the girl's elder sister".

In a court statement prosecutors said that the sister "acted with particular cruelty", gouging out her sister Stefania's eyes.

'MY BLOOD TURNS TO ICE'

Prosecutors said, "She scoffed at her sister, causing her to endure excruciating pain because of her dislike.

"During the massacre, she inflicted at least 189 stabs on her sister - in the head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

"Elizaveta 'copied the image of her younger sister - the same hair colour, the same lipstick'.

"There are photographs of both sisters hugging each other but there is no doubt that the elder sister envied the younger one."

Both the sisters had spent time in orphanages as children.

Their aunt, Ekaterina Dubrovina, called Stefania's death a "shocking tragedy".

"My blood turns to ice," she said.

However, Russian celebrity and rock musician Stas Baretsky, who claims to have known the sisters, said Dubrovina's jail time was "too much" and claimed there had been a miscarriage of justice.

"I hope that the sentence to be reconsidered, as I believe she is not guilty," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission