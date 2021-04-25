Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a pro-active patrol on Saturday, April 24, when they saw the car parked. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a pro-active patrol on Saturday, April 24, when they saw the car parked. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman found driving unlicensed and unregistered

Javier Encalada
25th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Northern NSW resident has been issued with infringements for driving unregistered and driving with a cancelled licence.

Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a proactive patrol of the boat ramp on Commercial Road, Murwillumbah at around 10.45pm on Saturday, April 24, when they saw a Mitsubishi Magna parked at the location.

A check confirmed the car's registration had expired on April 22.

Further checks revealed the 39 year-old old female who owned the vehicle had a cancelled licence, after just completing a six-month disqualification period.

Police approached the driver, who was the only person within the vehicle, with two dogs in the rear seat.

When questioned about the car's registration, the owner provided differing versions, before admitting to driving it to the location unregistered and without her licence.

Her disqualification period ended on April 23.

The woman was advised not to drive until she had obtained a licence and registered the vehicle.

murwillumbah northern rivers crime news tweed byron local area command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat

        Premium Content Light horseman back in town with a feather in his hat

        News Why Warrant Officer Allan Ryan is coming back to Lismore to attend the Anzac Day service on April 25.

        Lismore residents can almost taste new Mexican restaurant

        Premium Content Lismore residents can almost taste new Mexican restaurant

        Business Hundreds of readers responded to news three new restaurants were heading our way...

        Is this new North Coast product ‘the Goldilocks of G & Ts’?

        Premium Content Is this new North Coast product ‘the Goldilocks of G & Ts’?

        News It has less sugar than many labels and has a very Northern NSW twist.

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our...