Woman found driving unlicensed and unregistered

Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a pro-active patrol on Saturday, April 24, when they saw the car parked. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a pro-active patrol on Saturday, April 24, when they saw the car parked. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

A Northern NSW resident has been issued with infringements for driving unregistered and driving with a cancelled licence.

Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a proactive patrol of the boat ramp on Commercial Road, Murwillumbah at around 10.45pm on Saturday, April 24, when they saw a Mitsubishi Magna parked at the location.

A check confirmed the car's registration had expired on April 22.

Further checks revealed the 39 year-old old female who owned the vehicle had a cancelled licence, after just completing a six-month disqualification period.

Police approached the driver, who was the only person within the vehicle, with two dogs in the rear seat.

When questioned about the car's registration, the owner provided differing versions, before admitting to driving it to the location unregistered and without her licence.

Her disqualification period ended on April 23.

The woman was advised not to drive until she had obtained a licence and registered the vehicle.