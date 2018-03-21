Menu
Woman followed by stranger in chilling video

This man pulled up to me asking me to come over to his car and when I wouldn’t he continued to follow me.
by Ally Foster

A WOMAN has shared a disturbing video on social media of her being followed by a stranger, and filmed people laughing at her as she asked for help.

McKenzie Smalley, from Scottsdale in the US, was out for a jog when a man in a black ute began to follow her, making comments about her appearance.

In the video she repeatedly asks the man to leave her alone but he continues to drive behind her and harass her.

Becoming frightened, Ms Smalley turned to other cars and told them she "didn't know" the man following her, but no one would help, with one car full of women even laughing at her.

Eventually she lost the man by running away and posted the video on Facebook as a warning to others.

"When you see something like this happening please DO SOMETHING. Girls, let's watch out for each other. Don't be the girls that just drove away and laughed. Be the girls that stop it," she wrote.

"Men, just because you aren't touching her you can still harass a woman by your actions and words."

