Woman fighting for life after horror truck, car smash

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
22nd Jan 2020 12:07 PM
A woman is fighting for life after two semi-trailers and a car collided in a horrific smash in Sydney's south west this morning.

It's understood the 29-year-old was behind the wheel of the car during the crash on Henry Lawson Dr near the M5 south western on ramp in Milperra just before 11am.

A patient is loaded into an ambulance at Milperra. Picture: TNV
A patient is loaded into an ambulance at Milperra. Picture: TNV

 

The woman’s car collided with two semi-trailers just before 11am. Picture: TNV
The woman's car collided with two semi-trailers just before 11am. Picture: TNV

The woman was ejected from her car and suffered critical head injuries. She's in the process of being transported to Liverpool Hospital by a specialist paramedic unit.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said seven ambulance crews and police are on the scene, including a specialist medical team of aeromedical paramedics.

The woman’s car suffered extensive damage. Picture: 7News
The woman's car suffered extensive damage. Picture: 7News

 

One of two semi-trailers involved in the crash at Milperra. Picture: 7News
One of two semi-trailers involved in the crash at Milperra. Picture: 7News

No other injuries have been reported.

crash milperra sydney

