Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The search for the man resumed early on Friday morning, with the Rescue 500 Helicopter assisting.


It's understood the man and woman were seen in CCTV footage earlier on Thursday evening outside the Kurrawa Surf Club before it's believed they went for a swim.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from Victoria on holidays in Queensland.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be a local.

A search of the beach late on Thursday night uncovered clothing and car keys believed to belong to the pair. The man's car was also found in a nearby car park.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them on 131444.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

More Stories

drowning editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        Premium Content Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        News A man who went missing from his Queensland home last month is believed to have been found on the Northern Rivers.

        Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        Premium Content Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        News NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it was a “real shame” Ballina Shire Council...

        How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        Premium Content How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        News The Lennox Head community rallied to put a stop to the WSL’s plans to hold an event...

        ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        Premium Content ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        News North Coast man convicted for failing to comply with health orders